Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,650 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.11% of NETGEAR worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NETGEAR by 17.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 8,476.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $291,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, SVP David John Henry sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $503,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $53,889.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,087. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

