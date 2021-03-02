Keybank National Association OH Purchases 3,061 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

