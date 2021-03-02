Keybank National Association OH Raises Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 154.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 26.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,944,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RadNet by 29.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RadNet by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in RadNet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDNT opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,690.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,100. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

