KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued on Sunday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after buying an additional 201,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after buying an additional 264,258 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $82,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after buying an additional 92,471 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,513,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 8,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 370,249 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

