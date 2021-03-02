KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,276 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 98,709 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 219,768 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in KeyCorp by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in KeyCorp by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

