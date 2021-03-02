Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stake Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,651 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,691 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

