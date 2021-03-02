Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €61.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.42 ($84.02).

Kion Group stock opened at €72.16 ($84.89) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.40. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

