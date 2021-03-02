KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 247.4% from the January 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter.

KIO opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

