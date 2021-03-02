Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,969 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 224,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,377,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Knight Equity lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.