Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Up 688.2% in February

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 688.2% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KNRRY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,644. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.