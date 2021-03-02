Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,753,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.81% of Knowles worth $284,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Knowles by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Knowles by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Knowles by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

KN stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -533.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

