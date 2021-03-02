Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Issues Earnings Results

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KOD traded down $7.94 on Tuesday, hitting $126.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,404. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

