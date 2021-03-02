Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 438.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 235,469 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kohl’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 217.9% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

Shares of KSS opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.