Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of increase in the mid-teens percentage range, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.69 billion.Kohl’s also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.95 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Shares of KSS opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

