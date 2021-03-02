Korea Investment CORP Buys 50,582 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cree were worth $82,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cree by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 482,845 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Cree by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after buying an additional 157,989 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,966,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,485,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cree by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 116,613 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Cree stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

