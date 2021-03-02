Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,724 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $71,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,717. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.30 and a 200 day moving average of $257.87. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

