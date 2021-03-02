Korea Investment CORP Has $58.79 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,840 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $58,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $31.23.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.