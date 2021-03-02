Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 954,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 216,997 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $102,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.11. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $110.47. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

