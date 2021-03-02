Korea Investment CORP Purchases 50,158 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.20% of Emerson Electric worth $94,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $89.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

