Korea Investment CORP Sells 23,787 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,787 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $89,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $14,995,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.