Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $2.95 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.57.

NYSE KOS opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 420,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

