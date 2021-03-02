Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Krones presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.56 ($86.54).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €70.95 ($83.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.22. Krones has a 52 week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 52 week high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.