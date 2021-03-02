Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Trading 8.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $87.29 and last traded at $85.46. 222,718 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 170,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.89.

The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 88.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 246,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210,428 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 180,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 153,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 23.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after acquiring an additional 124,647 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.