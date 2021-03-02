Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to post earnings of C$1.15 per share for the quarter.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$38.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.43. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$13.25 and a 52 week high of C$38.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.14.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

