LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.