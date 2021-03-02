Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 54.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

