LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HCMLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LafargeHolcim presently has an average rating of Buy.

LafargeHolcim stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.35.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

