Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 63 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LHN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 54.40.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

