Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LABP opened at $16.26 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

In other Landos Biopharma news, Director Konstantin Poukalov bought 27,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $305,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,902,453 shares of company stock worth $30,305,826.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.