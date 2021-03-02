Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,390 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $727,051.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $567,304.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,374 shares of company stock worth $2,641,486 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

