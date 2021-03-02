Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.31.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $162.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $164.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

