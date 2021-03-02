Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stake Raised by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

