Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LDOS opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC grew its position in Leidos by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Leidos by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,937,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Leidos by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.