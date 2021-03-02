Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $756.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.87, for a total value of $15,798,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,381,155 shares of company stock worth $371,676,347. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

