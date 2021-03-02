Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 613,967 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,419,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,504,664. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $187.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

