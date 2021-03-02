Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

LRCX traded down $13.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $584.84. 49,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,770. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.