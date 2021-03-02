Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after buying an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after buying an additional 431,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after buying an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,679,000 after buying an additional 204,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after buying an additional 203,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,851,472. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33.

