Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 6.82% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLU. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $979,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VLU traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,789. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.