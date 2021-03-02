Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.55. The company had a trading volume of 314,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,050. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

