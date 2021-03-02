Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,775 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up about 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,735,000 after acquiring an additional 53,607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 170,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,653 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 196,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,316. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $112.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.