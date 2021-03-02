Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 22,655 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,655 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.71. 122,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,025. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

