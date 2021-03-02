Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 17,273,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 21,361,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

LI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. Equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth $95,899,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $129,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth $44,485,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $53,461,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.