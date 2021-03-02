Lindblad Expeditions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 641 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 682% compared to the typical volume of 82 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.