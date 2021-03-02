LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Short Interest Update

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LINUF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 22,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,762. LiNiu Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.

About LiNiu Technology Group

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry.

