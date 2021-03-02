Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 57,670 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $2,684,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,219,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,699 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,595. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

