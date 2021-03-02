Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $244.58 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $248.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.72 and a 200 day moving average of $160.17.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,412. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.90.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

