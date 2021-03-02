Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 11,190 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $197.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.56 and a 200 day moving average of $152.13. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

