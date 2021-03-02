LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of LivePerson worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after acquiring an additional 411,152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,928,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in LivePerson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $929,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,614 shares of company stock worth $25,375,075 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

