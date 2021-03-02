LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $85.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.34.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,614 shares of company stock worth $25,375,075 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

