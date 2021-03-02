LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at TheStreet

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

LPSN opened at $67.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $929,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,614 shares of company stock worth $25,375,075 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

